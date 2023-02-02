SC Lottery
Winning 6-digit Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Walterboro

The ticket, purchased using the Power-Up option, matched all five numbers drawn Wednesday for a...
The ticket, purchased using the Power-Up option, matched all five numbers drawn Wednesday for a $100,000 prize. But the Power-Up option, which cost an extra dollar, tripled the prize to $300,000.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Someone in the city of Walterboro purchased a Palmetto Cash 5 lottery ticket that has earned them more than a quarter-of-a-million dollar jackpot.

The ticket, purchased using the Power-Up option, matched all five numbers drawn Wednesday for a $100,000 prize. But the Power-Up option, which cost an extra dollar, tripled the prize to $300,000, South Carolina Education Lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said.

The winner purchased the ticket at the I-95 and 64 Shell Station at 1653 Bells Highway, Armstrong said.

The winning numbers Wednesday for the Palmetto Cash 5 were 1 - 2 - 7 - 14 - 26 Power-Up: 3.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.  For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com

More than 5,900 ticket holders will win prizes from $1 up to $300,000 in Wednesday’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing, Armstrong said. More than 4,000 of these spent an extra $1 to purchase the Power-Up multiplier and will have their winnings multiplied by three when claimed.

The odds of winning $300,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,405,438.

Net proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services.

