SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Woman steals dog from owner in violent attack caught on camera, police say

Police in California say surveillance video captured a woman being assaulted during a dog robbery. (Source: Bell Gardens Police Department/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL GARDENS, Calif. (Gray News/TMX) - Police in the Los Angeles area are investigating an assault where a dog was stolen earlier this week.

The Bell Garden Police Department reports it is searching for a suspect who assaulted a person during a dog robbery on Monday afternoon.

Police said the incident was captured by surveillance video from a nearby business that showed a female suspect attempting to take the victim’s 1-month-old Maltipoo puppy.

According to authorities, the victim can be seen trying to take the puppy back, but the suspect then violently assaults that person.

Police said a struggle ensued between the two until the victim got pushed to the ground and was pepper sprayed.

The suspect then grabbed the puppy and ran north on Eastern Avenue with it wrapped in a blanket, authorities said.

Bell Garden police said the victim suffered substantial injuries in the attack, which required medical treatment.

Authorities described the suspect as a female around 18-25 years old with a medium build and auburn hair. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with red and black plaid pajama pants.

The police department urged anyone with further information on this incident to contact Detective Tamayo at 562-806-7613 or Detective Martinez at 562-806-7618.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Dorchester County deputies responded to an incident in the area of Old Trolley and Dorchester...
Lanes reopen on Dorchester Road after ‘isolated incident’
Alex Murdaugh and defense attorney Dick Harpootlian review evidence during his trial for murder...
BLOG: Day 8: State argues video places Alex Murdaugh at kennels
Officials say Katie Prince was last seen at her home in Summerville.
Summerville police looking for missing girl
Alex Murdaugh and his attorneys prepare for his trial for murder at the Colleton County...
LIVE: Day 9: Judge hears testimony in Murdaugh trial without jurors present
Reynaldo Garcia Ramos, 34, from Charleston, died on the scene Wednesday night, according to...
Coroner IDs victim of N. Charleston pedestrian crash

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Judge weighs in on if financial evidence can be submitted during day 9
Alex Murdaugh and defense attorney Dick Harpootlian review evidence during his trial for murder...
Murdaugh judge to allow Murdaugh jury to hear about alleged financial crimes
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with reporters after speaking in the East Room of the White...
Biden’s handwritten notes part of classified docs probe
Investigators believe the dogs turned on the man when he tried to rescue his pet.
Man mauled to death by neighbor’s dogs while protecting his own, police say
Joshae Porcher was last seen early Thursday morning in the America Street area of downtown...
Charleston Police search for missing teen