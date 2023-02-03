SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

AT&T expands coverage to rural areas across Lowcountry

Charleston and Greenville AT&T customers to see expanded coverage by Dec. 2024.
Charleston and Greenville AT&T customers to see expanded coverage by Dec. 2024.(Live 5)
By Emily Johnson
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Broadband Office announced a project with AT&T to expand the company’s coverage to 9,000 customers located in Greenville and Charleston.

The company is building an AT&T Fiber location to serve nearly 2,500 customers in Greenville and around 6,900 customers in Charleston. Combined, the projects are valued at $22.8 million to provide faster internet for customers and businesses in more rural areas.

The Office of Regulatory Staff identified the areas of need around the state to cover underserved areas with children in school between K-12.

AT&T’s Regional Director of External Affairs for South Carolina, Jason Eckstein, says it was a competitive grant process to decide which areas received additional coverage.

“Helping to bridge the digital divide is important to AT&T, just as it is for other providers and folks in the community,” Eckstein says. “So, for us, wherever there is need to bridge that digital divide, that’s where we’d like to focus certainly. We are just very proud to have the opportunity to partner with the state and these particular counties.”

Working with the state, AT&T is thankful for the support behind bridging the digital divide. Governor Henry McMaster said the following in response to the project:

“For South Carolina to remain competitive, especially in our rural areas, we must ensure that high-speed internet is a possibility for every South Carolinian,” McMaster says. “Thanks to the partnership between the South Carolina Broadband Office and our private partners, like AT&T, we continue to make great progress and ultimately improve the quality of life for thousands of South Carolinians.”

Next, the project will begin design and engineering before moving into the construction phase, which is expected to take several months before the entire project is expected to be completed in December 2024.

“I think we will continue to see continued investment,” Eckstein says. “I think we’ll continue to see our own private investment and if there’s an opportunity to partner with the state in future grant applications, we’ll certainly pursue those as well.”

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh and his attorneys prepare for his trial for murder at the Colleton County...
BLOG: Day 9: Judge hears testimony in Murdaugh trial without jurors present
The Red Lobster location at 2080 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. in Charleston is permanently closed.
Red Lobster announces West Ashley location closure
Dorchester County deputies responded to an incident in the area of Old Trolley and Dorchester...
Lanes reopen on Dorchester Road after ‘isolated incident’
Jonathan Reece Scarborough, 36, was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after pleading...
North Charleston man sentenced for production of child porn
Reynaldo Garcia Ramos, 34, from Charleston, died on the scene Wednesday night, according to...
Coroner IDs victim of N. Charleston pedestrian crash

Latest News

St. John's Fire District Station #7 is located next to the district headquarters on Main Road.
St. John’s Fire District responds to record number of calls in 2022
A group of women, all from Trident Healthcare, partnered with Habitat for Humanity on Friday.
Women supporting women on ‘National Go Red Day’
The project was one of 26 the federal government authorized, and city officials said they’re...
Peninsula storm surge project receives federal authorization to move forward
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: St. John’s Fire District responds to record number of calls in 2022
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Women supporting women on ‘National Go Red Day’