Blackmon scores 35, UL Monroe tops Coastal Carolina 83-70

Coastal Carolina basketball
Coastal Carolina basketball(WMBF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:18 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (AP) — Jamari Blackmon recorded 35 points as UL Monroe beat Coastal Carolina 83-70 on Thursday night.

Blackmon added eight rebounds and seven assists for the Warhawks (11-13, 7-4 Sun Belt Conference). Savion Gallion shot 3 for 6 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to add 13 points. Thomas Howell shot 4 for 10, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Kylan Blackmon led the way for the Chanticleers (10-13, 4-7) with 15 points and two steals. Coastal Carolina also got 14 points from Linton Brown. In addition, Josh Uduje finished with 10 points, six rebounds and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. UL Monroe hosts South Alabama and Coastal Carolina visits Arkansas State.

