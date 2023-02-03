Campaign encourages everyone to ‘Go Red’ Friday for a good cause

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - You might notice more people wearing the color red Friday and for some, it’s an important wardrobe choice to support women’s health.

The American Heart Association’s “Go Red for Women” movement picked Friday as National Wear Red Day to raise awareness of cardiovascular disease. The AHA says cardiovascular disease continues to be the number one killer of women in the United States, beating cancer.

Trident Emergency Department Assistant Medical Director Dr. Kenneth Perry says it’s important to see your primary care doctor as you get older.

Perry says the symptoms of heart failure look different in women than in men. When women do not visit their primary care doctor annually, they could miss “typical” symptoms of heart disease.

“So just generalized nausea or not feeling well, fatigue this could really be signs of underlying heart disease rather than the real elephant on the chest of Hollywoodesque drama.” Perry said.

The American Heart Association encourages taking advantage of free heart health screenings and knowing how to administer hands-only CPR.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.