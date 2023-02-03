DAY 10: Judge to hear more testimony on alleged Murdaugh financial crimes

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge is expected to hear additional testimony from banking officials Friday morning as he decides whether the jury in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial will hear it.

Murdaugh, the disbarred Lowcountry attorney, is charged with two counts of murder in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, Maggie; and their youngest son, Paul. Murdaugh has denied any involvement in their deaths.

He is also accused of nearly 100 other charges related to financial crimes. Prosecutors insist Murdaugh committed the murders as a distraction to the other crimes. The defense filed a motion before the trial began to suppress testimony on the other charges, calling the state’s claim that the murders were a cover-up for Murdaugh’s financial misdeeds completely fabricated.

The live blog will be added to this space when court resumes Friday at 9:30 a.m.

Judge Clifton Newman heard from witnesses Thursday outside the presence of the jury to decide whether they can give evidence in the case.

READ RECAP: Judge still deciding if Murdaugh jury will hear about alleged financial crimes

The court first heard from Jeanne Seckinger, who has worked her way up to office manager and chief financial officer in 24 years with the law firm founded more than a century ago by Murdaugh’s family. Seckinger testified that Murdaugh sometimes kept entire fees required by rules to be shared with the firm.

“That would be stealing,” Seckinger said.

Murdaugh also took money to be paid in lawsuit settlements to clients in wrongful death or accident cases, Seckinger,said. Instead of depositing money with a company called Forge Consulting for safekeeping for the clients, Murdaugh created a company called Forge under his name and kept the money.

The law firm found bank statements for a company called Murdaugh as sole proprietor doing business as Forge in Murdaugh’s office, Seckinger said.

In all, the firm determined Murdaugh diverted more than $2.8 million this way. The law firm paid everyone back, Seckinger said,

Under cross-examination, Seckinger said the scheme had been going on since 2015 without being detected.

Seckinger also testified that Murdaugh spoke to her about trying to have his fees and other payments diverted to his wife’s accounts because he was worried about a wrongful death lawsuit filed against him, his son and others over a 2019 fatal boat crash where Paul Murdaugh was charged with felony boating under the influence. A hearing in the case was postponed after the killings.

Newman didn’t immediately rule whether to let the jury hear Seckinger’s testimony.

Instead, more state agents who handled the investigations into the killings themselves will testify to jurors and the judge will later hear more witnesses away from the jury about financial matters.

Newman said he is inclined to allow the evidence of financial misdeeds because it can complete the story of why the crimes were committed with immediate context.

Prosecutors said the evidence is key to their case. They said Murdaugh killed his wife and son at their Colleton County home on June 7, 2021, because Murdaugh was confronted earlier in the day about $782,000 in fees that should be in his law firm’s account but could not be found.

Murdaugh planned the killings to gain sympathy and buy time so he could find a way to cover up the missing money as he had numerous times before in the past decade or so, prosecutors said.

Murdaugh’s lawyers said prosecutors are trying to smear Murdaugh with bad behavior not related to the killings to bolster their weak case. They have called it absurd and ridiculous to think that Murdaugh would believe having his family brutally killed would do anything but bring scrutiny into every nook and cranny of his life.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.