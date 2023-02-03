FIRST ALERT: Crews respond to crash involving pedestrian near the Crosstown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a serious crash involving a car and a pedestrian has blocked the southbound lanes of Spring Street near the Crosstown.

The crash was reported in the 200 block of Spring Street at 6:15 a.m. Friday. The southbound lanes of Spring Street between Courtenay Drive and Lockwood Boulevard are closed, police say.

The Charleston Fire Department and Charleston County EMS were also on the scene.

The crash was reported at 6:15 a.m. in the 200 block of Spring Street, police say. (Live 5)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

