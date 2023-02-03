SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Infant dies after tree falls and hits vehicle

A tree fell on a car in Massachusetts on Friday and killed an infant inside. (WGGB/WSHM)
By Jessica Michalski and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) - A tree fell on a car in Southwick, Massachusetts, on Friday and killed an infant inside, officials said.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office said an infant died after a tree crushed the car she was riding in around noon.

There’s so far no information on the condition of the driver and no official word on the identities of those in the car, which has a Connecticut license plate.

Copyright 2023 WGGB/WSHM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh and his attorneys prepare for his trial for murder at the Colleton County...
BLOG: Day 9: Judge hears testimony in Murdaugh trial without jurors present
The Red Lobster location at 2080 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. in Charleston is permanently closed.
Red Lobster announces West Ashley location closure
Dorchester County deputies responded to an incident in the area of Old Trolley and Dorchester...
Lanes reopen on Dorchester Road after ‘isolated incident’
Jonathan Reece Scarborough, 36, was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after pleading...
North Charleston man sentenced for production of child porn
Reynaldo Garcia Ramos, 34, from Charleston, died on the scene Wednesday night, according to...
Coroner IDs victim of N. Charleston pedestrian crash

Latest News

Desiree Pace was indicted on charges of theft, telecommunications fraud and engaging in a...
No-show wedding florist accused of scamming dozens of brides out of $31K
St. John's Fire District Station #7 is located next to the district headquarters on Main Road.
St. John’s Fire District responds to record number of calls in 2022
Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon walks onto the field before an NFL football game against the...
Menacing charge against Bengals’ Joe Mixon is dismissed
Austin officials face pressure to restore the power for thousands of residents after a major...
Texas power woes linger as New England braces for deep freeze
A group of women, all from Trident Healthcare, partnered with Habitat for Humanity on Friday.
Women supporting women on ‘National Go Red Day’