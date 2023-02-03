SC Lottery
Lowcountry flower shop celebrates 90 years in business

Charleston Florist, located on St. Andrews Boulevard, is celebrating 90 years on Thursday.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:27 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - From birthdays, holidays, weddings and more, a West Ashley flower shop has helped the Lowcountry celebrate so many special occasions for decades.

Charleston Florist, located on St. Andrews Boulevard, is celebrating 90 years on Thursday. The business has been family-owned and operated since 1933.

Shop owner, Christi Johnson, is keeping her great grandmother’s legacy alive every day.

“My great grandmother Lucille Styles was married to Homer Styles, and he had a nursery so he would do the plants. My great grandmother was the florist, and she’d be open seven days a week,” Johnson said. “I was just talking with my Aunt Ceil who said that she would always be there for any customer; if Sunday night somebody called at 10:30, she’d go to the shop and she’d make the arrangement for them take it to Stuhr’s and she didn’t question it.”

