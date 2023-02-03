SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Museum wants to reach community for Black History Month despite delayed opening

Charleston's International African American Museum, which was forced to delay its grand opening, is offering four free events to mark Black History Month.
By Molly McBride
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The International African American Museum is hosting a variety of free classes in honor of Black History Month.

The museum, which hoped to open to the public last month, had to delay its grand opening because of challenges with humidity and temperature controls. But the delay is not stopping the museum from celebrating Black history.

Beginning on Saturday, it will host a Black History Month Webinar series. Malika Pryor, the chief learning and engagement officer for the museum, said the series is led by an incredibly skilled, capable staff who will be listening and engaging with the audience throughout the series.

Pryor said each class or conversation builds on one another, starting Saturday with an exploration of how families can overcome challenges that are specific to people whose ancestors were formerly enslaved. The series will include four events:

Each class is free, virtual, and open for registration online.

Pryor said although these conversations can be difficult, hard conversations require soft hands and she is confident the museum’s staff will create a safe space for everyone to feel comfortable.

“We realize there were so many folks, as we were, to be opening at the end of last month. And given the fact that we aren’t able to do that we still didn’t want our community, our public, to not have access,” Pryor said.

Museum officials say they plan to revisit opening plans this year.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh and his attorneys prepare for his trial for murder at the Colleton County...
BLOG: Day 9: Judge hears testimony in Murdaugh trial without jurors present
Dorchester County deputies responded to an incident in the area of Old Trolley and Dorchester...
Lanes reopen on Dorchester Road after ‘isolated incident’
Reynaldo Garcia Ramos, 34, from Charleston, died on the scene Wednesday night, according to...
Coroner IDs victim of N. Charleston pedestrian crash
Jonathan Reece Scarborough, 36, was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after pleading...
North Charleston man sentenced for production of child porn
The Red Lobster location at 2080 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. in Charleston is permanently closed.
Red Lobster announces West Ashley location closure

Latest News

The American Heart Association says cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women,...
Campaign encourages everyone to ‘Go Red’ Friday for a good cause
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Remember to 'Go Red' Friday for a good cause
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Despite delayed opening, museum will host Black History Month events
The Red Lobster location at 2080 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. in Charleston is permanently closed.
Red Lobster announces West Ashley location closure