Museum wants to reach community for Black History Month despite delayed opening

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The International African American Museum is hosting a variety of free classes in honor of Black History Month.

The museum, which hoped to open to the public last month, had to delay its grand opening because of challenges with humidity and temperature controls. But the delay is not stopping the museum from celebrating Black history.

Beginning on Saturday, it will host a Black History Month Webinar series. Malika Pryor, the chief learning and engagement officer for the museum, said the series is led by an incredibly skilled, capable staff who will be listening and engaging with the audience throughout the series.

Pryor said each class or conversation builds on one another, starting Saturday with an exploration of how families can overcome challenges that are specific to people whose ancestors were formerly enslaved. The series will include four events:

Each class is free, virtual, and open for registration online.

Pryor said although these conversations can be difficult, hard conversations require soft hands and she is confident the museum’s staff will create a safe space for everyone to feel comfortable.

“We realize there were so many folks, as we were, to be opening at the end of last month. And given the fact that we aren’t able to do that we still didn’t want our community, our public, to not have access,” Pryor said.

Museum officials say they plan to revisit opening plans this year.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.