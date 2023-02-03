SC Lottery
North Charleston Police search for missing 16-year-old girl

Amauria Anderson, 16, was reported missing from the North Charleston area.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are searching for a teenager who has been reported missing from her home in North Charleston.

Amauria Anderson, 16, was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black pants and black Crocs, North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said. She 5-feet, 5-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, has red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees her or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call Police Sgt. J. Pardue at 843-740-5894 or 843-822-1113.

