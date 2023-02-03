SC Lottery
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle, Charleston Police say

The crash involves a pedestrian and was reported at 6:15 a.m. in the 200 block of Spring Street, Charleston Police say.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police have confirmed the pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle early Friday morning near the Crosstown has died after being taken to an area hospital.

The crash was reported in the 200 block of Spring Street at 6:16 a.m. Friday. All southbound lanes of Spring Street between Courtenay Drive and Lockwood Boulevard were initially closed, but police said as of 10:30 a.m. that one southbound lane had reopened.

Police say their major accident team is investigating the crash.

The Charleston Fire Department and Charleston County EMS were also on the scene.

It is not clear how long the remaining lane will be blocked while the investigation continues.

The crash was reported Friday morning at 6:16 in the 200 block of Spring Street near the Crosstown.(Live 5)

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

