Sewage issues force some Andrews businesses to close

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The community of Andrews is looking for answers after the state health department shut down three local businesses due to sewage issues.

Andrews Mayor Frank McClary and other elected officials held a town hall Thursday night to answer residents’ questions.

Around 100 people gathered at Andrews High School Thursday night to find out what exactly happened in the town.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control recently shut down a produce store.

“A situation like this is really devastating to our business,” owner of Have a Ball Produce Jack Strong said.

Strong said sewage backed up into his store last week and forced him to close his doors.

He’s asking the town of Andrews to fix the problem in order for him to reopen.

“Our wastewater system, again, is extremely old. We still have clay pipes,” McClary said.

The mayor says recent construction on a cellphone tower and grease in drains may have played a role in the sewer backing up.

“We’re pulling globs of grease out of the manholes,” McClary said.

Crews have been working to redirect the impaired sewer lines this week.

“We are working with an engineering company to design a new route, a new permanent route,” McClary said.

Strong said he’s happy the town took responsibility of the issue.

“It’s a problem they’re going to have to address. How soon are they going to address it? I’ll have to let you know,” he said.

The store owner is itching to reopen his doors.

“Financial income.... We’ve lost all. And our employees are laid off. So, it is a domino effect,” he said.

Mayor McClary said the first priority is to get businesses back open.

