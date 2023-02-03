Threat found in Charleston school restroom unsubstantiated, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police have confirmed they increased their presence at one of its middle schools after the discovery of a message in a boys’ restroom.

Police investigated what they deemed to be “an unsubstantiated threat” that was written on a bathroom wall at C.E. Williams Middle School in West Ashley, Sgt. Craig DuBose said.

In a message sent to C.E. Williams Middle School parents Wednesday, Principal Kevin Smith said the school was “aware of a message written in one of our male restrooms that threatened violence against the school.” The school immediately notified law enforcement as well as the district security team, he said.

“Please know the threat is not substantiated at this time following an investigation by the Charleston Police Department,” Smith said in that message. As a precaution, police increased their presence Thursday.

District spokesman Andy Pruitt said no incidents were reported on Thursday and a follow-up call was made to parents to keep them informed, repeating that the perceived threat was unfounded.

DuBose said Charleston Police are continuing to monitor and that officers are also present at the school Friday.

“At this time, there is no threat to the school,” DuBose said.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.