White dog spotted living with coyote pack in Nevada rescued

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - On the outskirts of Henderson, a white dog was spotted living among coyotes in the open desert for months. Occasionally, it made its way to the Inspirada neighborhood with its unlikely friends.

The elusive creature, which has been named Ghost, appeared to have not only been accepted by the pack but, by some accounts, leading it.

It’s believed he was dumped in the desert as a puppy, and the coyotes took him in as one of their own.

“It seems like he may have been put out there between seven and eight months, and somehow or another, the coyotes just accepted him,” said Susan McMullen of the Southern Nevada Trapping Team. McMullen said the first report of Ghost on social media was in July.

For the last seven months, when neighbors in Inspirada spotted Ghost, they posted sightings on neighborhood groups. True to his name, every time someone would approach him, Ghost would disappear. Recently, McMullen learned Ghost may be injured so she, along with her partner Timi Zondiros, became determined to rescue him and get him help.

“He was actually just running with them and eating with them, but then he started to limp, and we were afraid limping that the coyotes could turn on him,” McMullen said.

Neighbors shared maps of the paths Ghost would take. McMullen and Zondiros searched near homes and the open desert for days.

“We were very nervous about where he was, how he was,” recalled Zondiros.

On Saturday night, all of their efforts paid off. Ghost walked into a crate baited with food.

“When he got into that crate. …. He just sat down. I think he was also relieved,” Zondiros said.

“It is just that adrenal and excitement and relief. … it was just a relief to get him out of there,” McMullen said.

Despite living out in the desert for months with a pack of coyotes, Ghost is as friendly as can be he takes to every human that he sees.

“He is the sweetest, most loving dog. … He comes up to you. He wants to be petted. He wants to be held,” Zondiros said.

Just three days after his rescue, Ghost roamed the aisles at At Your Service Pet Supply at Zondiros’ side like any other dog.

However, living for seven months among coyotes did not come without cost. Fights have scarred his face and body. Ghost also has an ear infection, eye infection, skin issues, his scrotum needs to be removed entirely and a broken toe needs to be amputated.

“He’s got some rocks in his belly because he was probably hungry and ate some rocks, so we are just going to watch those and hopefully those will pass so we don’t have to have yet another surgery,” McMullen said.

Showing no signs of aggression and given his young age, Ghost will be up for adoption once his medical work is complete. Fully transitioning from living with coyotes to living with humans will take work.

“He is not crate trained. He is not leash trained. … He doesn’t sleep at night. He paces; he pants. Nighttime is really hard for him,” McMullen said.

“We would like for him to be adopted in a loving home where he is going to have a bed, a couch, people to hold him. … I believe he is going to be the best dog because they are the most grateful, the ones that are rescued … they feel it,” Zondiros said.

Ghost apparently harbors no resentment toward humans despite being left for dead in the desert. He is ready to stop roaming and find a family who loves him and a forever home.

People who want to assist with Ghost’s medical bills, which are currently more than $4,000, can visit GoFundMe.

