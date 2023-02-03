SC Lottery
Williams, Moore lead Drexel over College of Charleston 70-69

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Amari Williams led Drexel with 19 points and Justin Moore hit the game-winning jumper with 3.5 seconds remaining as the Dragons beat Charleston 70-69 on Thursday night.

Williams also had 12 rebounds and four blocks for the Dragons (13-10, 7-4 Colonial Athletic Association). Moore scored 16 points and added eight rebounds. Coletrane Washington was 6 of 10 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

The Cougars (21-3, 9-2) were led by Dalton Bolon, who posted 19 points and two steals. Ben Burnham added 14 points for Charleston. In addition, Pat Robinson III had 10 points.

