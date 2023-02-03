SC Lottery
Women supporting women on ‘National Go Red Day’

A group of women, all from Trident Healthcare, partnered with Habitat for Humanity on Friday.
A group of women, all from Trident Healthcare, partnered with Habitat for Humanity on Friday.
By Elisheva Wimberly
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A group of physicians and leaders with Trident Healthcare came together to help build a house on Friday.

In honor of National Wear Red Day, a crew of women Trident Healthcare partnered with Dorchester Habitat for Humanity to build a house for a single mom who lives in the community.

National Wear Red Day is a day to bring awareness to women and cardiovascular disease.

According to Chief Medical Officer for Trident Health Dr. Jane Appleby, one in three women are affected by heart disease and heart disease is one of the leading causes of death in women. Appleby says sometimes this can go unrecognized, and they want women to recognize symptoms, risk factors and stay healthy.

“You know women are often the care providers for their family and for others and sometimes we neglect our own care when we’re in service to others,” Appleby says. “Take care of yourself as well as your people because if you’re okay, your people are going to be okay.”

Marketing and Development Director of Dorchester County for Habitat of Humanity Moriah Hollander says Women Build is a program Habitat for Humanity does every February, but they build all year round.

Hollander says the building process will change every day due to weather changes, but everyone is welcome to come out and get their hands dirty.

Appleby says serving the community that you’re in represents that we’re stronger together and she hopes to continue this as a tradition in the future.

