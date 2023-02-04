SC Lottery
College of Charleston wins 84-67 over Delaware

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Dalton Bolon had 18 points in Charleston (SC)’s 84-67 victory over Delaware on Saturday.

Bolon also contributed five rebounds for the Cougars (22-3, 10-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Pat Robinson III added 15 points while finishing 7 of 12 from the floor, and he also had six rebounds. Ben Burnham shot 5 for 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points.

Jyare Davis finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and two steals for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (12-13, 4-8). Jameer Nelson Jr. added 18 points, eight assists and two steals for Delaware. Cavan Reilly also put up 10 points.

