SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Evans’ buzzer-beater stops Railers in their tracks

Jonny Evans’ buzzer-beating goal served as the difference between the South Carolina Stingrays...
Jonny Evans’ buzzer-beating goal served as the difference between the South Carolina Stingrays (24-10-4-1) and the Worcester Railers (22-18-3-0) on Friday night in the Stingrays’ 3-2 win at the DCU Center.(South Carolina Stingrays)
By South Carolina Stingrays
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WORCESTER, MA – Jonny Evans’ buzzer-beating goal served as the difference between the South Carolina Stingrays (24-10-4-1) and the Worcester Railers (22-18-3-0) on Friday night in the Stingrays’ 3-2 win at the DCU Center.

Following a scoreless first period, Worcester gained a 1-0 lead 5:08 into the middle stanza on Collin Adams’ 14th marker of the year. In transition, Adams snapped a shot from the left circle that beat Clay Stevenson for the advantage.

Kevin O’Neil evened the game at one goal apiece 58 seconds later, recording his 14th goal of the season. O’Neil stickhandled the puck out of the corner and shoveled a shot past Henrik Tikkanen for the 1-1 game at the 6:06 mark of the second frame.

The Stingrays struck again on their second power play of the night as Carter Turnbull netted his league-leading 24th tally of the year with 1:13 remaining in the middle stanza. Turnbull whacked a one-timer from Anthony Del Gaizo past Tikkanen for the 2-1 advantage with time winding down in the period.

Evans provided an insurance goal as time expired in the second period with his eighth goal of the year. Evans received a stretch pass from Michael Kim and lifted a shot past Tikkanen as the horn sounded for the 3-1 lead and the eventual game-winning goal.

Worcester fought back on Reece Newkirk’s 14th goal of the year with 4:15 remaining in regulation to bring the Railers back within one. The Stingrays fought off the Railers’ final push to close out game one of the weekend on the road.

The Stingrays return to action tomorrow, February 4th for game two of three this weekend against the Worcester Railers at the DCU Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh and his attorneys prepare for his trial for murder at the Colleton County...
BLOG: Day 9: Judge hears testimony in Murdaugh trial without jurors present
The Red Lobster location at 2080 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. in Charleston is permanently closed.
Red Lobster announces West Ashley location closure
Dorchester County deputies responded to an incident in the area of Old Trolley and Dorchester...
Lanes reopen on Dorchester Road after ‘isolated incident’
Charleston Police said a "serious crash" involving a pedestrian was reported in the 200 block...
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle, Charleston Police say
Jonathan Reece Scarborough, 36, was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after pleading...
North Charleston man sentenced for production of child porn

Latest News

The South Carolina Stingrays (23-10-4-1) forced overtime before falling to the Florida...
Stingrays fall in overtime heartbreaker to Blades
Despite a late push, the South Carolina Stingrays (23-10-3-1) fell to the Florida Everblades...
Stingrays drop Friday night battle in Florida
The Stingrays dropped a Wednesday match to the Everblades, 3-2
Third Period Goal Downs Stingrays in Florida
VIDEO: Stingrays fall to Icemen on Sunday
VIDEO: Stingrays fall to Icemen on Sunday