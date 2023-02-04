Evans’ buzzer-beater stops Railers in their tracks

WORCESTER, MA – Jonny Evans’ buzzer-beating goal served as the difference between the South Carolina Stingrays (24-10-4-1) and the Worcester Railers (22-18-3-0) on Friday night in the Stingrays’ 3-2 win at the DCU Center.

Following a scoreless first period, Worcester gained a 1-0 lead 5:08 into the middle stanza on Collin Adams’ 14th marker of the year. In transition, Adams snapped a shot from the left circle that beat Clay Stevenson for the advantage.

Kevin O’Neil evened the game at one goal apiece 58 seconds later, recording his 14th goal of the season. O’Neil stickhandled the puck out of the corner and shoveled a shot past Henrik Tikkanen for the 1-1 game at the 6:06 mark of the second frame.

The Stingrays struck again on their second power play of the night as Carter Turnbull netted his league-leading 24th tally of the year with 1:13 remaining in the middle stanza. Turnbull whacked a one-timer from Anthony Del Gaizo past Tikkanen for the 2-1 advantage with time winding down in the period.

Evans provided an insurance goal as time expired in the second period with his eighth goal of the year. Evans received a stretch pass from Michael Kim and lifted a shot past Tikkanen as the horn sounded for the 3-1 lead and the eventual game-winning goal.

Worcester fought back on Reece Newkirk’s 14th goal of the year with 4:15 remaining in regulation to bring the Railers back within one. The Stingrays fought off the Railers’ final push to close out game one of the weekend on the road.

The Stingrays return to action tomorrow, February 4th for game two of three this weekend against the Worcester Railers at the DCU Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

