SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Langley’s 19 lead UNC Greensboro past The Citadel 79-59

The Citadel Basketball
The Citadel Basketball(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Keyshaun Langley’s 19 points helped UNC Greensboro defeat The Citadel 79-59 on Saturday.

Langley added four steals for the Spartans (16-9, 10-2 Southern Conference). Keondre Kennedy added 18 points while going 6 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from distance, and 3 for 5 from the line, and he also had five rebounds. Joryam Saizonou was 4 of 4 shooting, including 3 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Bulldogs (9-16, 4-8) were led in scoring by David Maynard, who finished with 19 points. Austin Ash added 12 points and Elijah Morgan had 10 points.

UNC Greensboro took the lead with 9:32 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 38-29 at halftime, with Kennedy racking up 12 points. UNC Greensboro extended its lead to 53-33 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run. Langley scored a team-high 14 points in the second half.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police said a "serious crash" involving a pedestrian was reported in the 200 block...
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle, Charleston Police say
Alex Murdaugh listens to his cousin John Bedingham, a gun builder and DNR agent, testify about...
BLOG: Day 10: Judge hears more on Murdaugh’s financial situation without jury
The Federal Aviation Administration temporarily paused departures from three airports along the...
Charleston flights to resume after U.S. downs Chinese balloon
The Red Lobster location at 2080 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. in Charleston is permanently closed.
Red Lobster announces West Ashley location closure
Charleston Police say they investigated a message written on a restroom wall at C.E. Williams...
Threat found in Charleston school restroom unsubstantiated, police say

Latest News

Grayson Cole Wins Round 1 of the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Event in North Charleston,...
Grayson Cole Wins Round 1 of the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Event in North Charleston, South Carolina
Clemson gives raises, contract extensions to football staff
VIDEO: Charleston Battery start practice for 2023 season
VIDEO: Charleston Battery start practice for 2023 season
VIDEO: Goose Creek def. Cane Bay 60-55
VIDEO: Goose Creek def. Cane Bay 60-55