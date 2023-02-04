SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Lowcountry high school basketball scores (2/3)

High school basketball
High school basketball(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Summer Huechtker and The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Summerville 83, West Ashley 62

Military Magnet Academy 72, Lowcountry Leadership 36

Porter-Gaud 49, Pinewood Prep 34

Goose Creek 60, Cane Bay 55

James Island 60, Bluffton 49

Oceanside 73, Bishop England 52

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Bishop England 56, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 51

Bluffton 54, James Island 24

Cane Bay 46, Goose Creek 37

Cathedral Academy 64, Dorchester Academy 30

Kingstree 58, Andrews 23

Military Magnet Academy 83, Lowcountry Leadership 20

Northwood Academy 66, First Baptist 31

R.B. Stall 56, Fort Dorchester 53

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh and his attorneys prepare for his trial for murder at the Colleton County...
BLOG: Day 9: Judge hears testimony in Murdaugh trial without jurors present
The Red Lobster location at 2080 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. in Charleston is permanently closed.
Red Lobster announces West Ashley location closure
Dorchester County deputies responded to an incident in the area of Old Trolley and Dorchester...
Lanes reopen on Dorchester Road after ‘isolated incident’
Charleston Police said a "serious crash" involving a pedestrian was reported in the 200 block...
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle, Charleston Police say
Jonathan Reece Scarborough, 36, was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after pleading...
North Charleston man sentenced for production of child porn

Latest News

VIDEO: Oceanside def. Bishop England 73-52
VIDEO: Oceanside def. Bishop England 73-52
VIDEO: Charleston Battery start practice for 2023 season
VIDEO: Charleston Battery start practice for 2023 season
VIDEO: Goose Creek def. Cane Bay 60-55
VIDEO: Goose Creek def. Cane Bay 60-55
Jonny Evans’ buzzer-beating goal served as the difference between the South Carolina Stingrays...
Evans’ buzzer-beater stops Railers in their tracks