Lowcountry high school basketball scores (2/3)
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Summerville 83, West Ashley 62
Military Magnet Academy 72, Lowcountry Leadership 36
Porter-Gaud 49, Pinewood Prep 34
Goose Creek 60, Cane Bay 55
James Island 60, Bluffton 49
Oceanside 73, Bishop England 52
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Bishop England 56, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 51
Bluffton 54, James Island 24
Cane Bay 46, Goose Creek 37
Cathedral Academy 64, Dorchester Academy 30
Kingstree 58, Andrews 23
Military Magnet Academy 83, Lowcountry Leadership 20
Northwood Academy 66, First Baptist 31
R.B. Stall 56, Fort Dorchester 53
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.