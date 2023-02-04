Report: Fight led to deadly Moncks Corner bar shooting

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies are investigating a late January bar shooting that left one dead and two hurt.

Deputies responded to Bar 52 on Saturday, Jan. 28, just before 1 a.m. The arriving officer saw three men laying in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.

One of the victims told the officer that two to three men were in the bar “causing an issue.” The victims tried to leave, and a fight broke out, according to the incident report.

At some point, one of the men pulled out a gun and fired shots, according to the report.

One of the victims was pronounced dead on the scene, and the other two were taken to the hospital. The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 36-year-old Ryan Joseph Bukoske of Moncks Corner.

“As far as charges, we have consulted and will continue to consult with the solicitor’s office on our decision for charges,” Corporal Carli Drayton said.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

