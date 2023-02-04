SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Report: Fight led to deadly Moncks Corner bar shooting

Deputies responded to Bar 52 on Saturday, Jan 28, just before 1 a.m.
Deputies responded to Bar 52 on Saturday, Jan 28, just before 1 a.m.(Live 5/File)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies are investigating a late January bar shooting that left one dead and two hurt.

Deputies responded to Bar 52 on Saturday, Jan. 28, just before 1 a.m. The arriving officer saw three men laying in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.

One of the victims told the officer that two to three men were in the bar “causing an issue.” The victims tried to leave, and a fight broke out, according to the incident report.

At some point, one of the men pulled out a gun and fired shots, according to the report.

One of the victims was pronounced dead on the scene, and the other two were taken to the hospital. The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 36-year-old Ryan Joseph Bukoske of Moncks Corner.

“As far as charges, we have consulted and will continue to consult with the solicitor’s office on our decision for charges,” Corporal Carli Drayton said.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police said a "serious crash" involving a pedestrian was reported in the 200 block...
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle, Charleston Police say
Alex Murdaugh listens to his cousin John Bedingham, a gun builder and DNR agent, testify about...
BLOG: Day 10: Judge hears more on Murdaugh’s financial situation without jury
The Federal Aviation Administration temporarily paused departures from three airports along the...
Charleston flights to resume after U.S. downs Chinese balloon
The Red Lobster location at 2080 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. in Charleston is permanently closed.
Red Lobster announces West Ashley location closure
Charleston Police say they investigated a message written on a restroom wall at C.E. Williams...
Threat found in Charleston school restroom unsubstantiated, police say

Latest News

The Federal Aviation Administration temporarily paused departures from three airports along the...
Charleston flights to resume after U.S. downs Chinese balloon
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library &...
Pence to meet with law enforcement during Charleston visit on Monday
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Report: Mike Pence to visit Charleston Monday
Stones Throw Brewing Company is set to open later this month.
Jobs report shows business is booming in Lowcountry, across county