Sunny today, rain on the way tomorrow!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A light breeze this morning will result in wind chills as low as 25° to start the day. High pressure is in control today, which means we will see plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the low 50s this afternoon. Clouds will start to increase tonight as moisture approaches the coastline eroding away the cold air. Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 30s inland with 40s along the coast. A trough of low pressure will move into the area tonight through Sunday afternoon. At the onset, a few sleet pellets are possible before transitioning to plain rain Sunday morning. The best chance of this will occur across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Scattered showers will persist through Sunday afternoon with mainly dry conditions Sunday evening. Highs will climb into the upper 50s to low 60s on Sunday. High pressure will build into the area Monday through Wednesday with highs eventually in the low to mid 70s by the middle of the week.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 53, Low 39.

SUNDAY: Cloudy. Scattered Showers. High 60, Low 42.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 64, Low 46.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 71, Low 51.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 74, Low 56.

