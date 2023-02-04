SC Lottery
Train derailment, massive fire prompt evacuations in Ohio

East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway provides details about a major fire and train derailment. (WFMJ)
By WFMJ staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 2:14 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WFMJ) - Fire departments from three states were called to the scene of a train derailment and fire in Ohio on Friday.

Evacuations were ordered in the town of East Palestine after a freight train went off the tracks.

East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway said anyone within a mile of the derailment should evacuate immediately.

Other residents were urged to stay home and off the roads.

Evacuations were ordered in the town of East Palestine after a freight train went off the tracks on Friday.(WFMJ)

Firefighters from Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia joined in the effort to get the massive blaze under control.

It’s not yet known what the train was carrying at the time of the derailment, but the Environmental Protection Agency is monitoring air quality in the area.

Copyright 2023 WFMJ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

