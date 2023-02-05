SC Lottery
2 killed in Berkeley Co. wrong-way crash

It happened on the eastbound side of I-26 near the 197-mile marker at 4:45 a.m.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an early Sunday morning crash near Summerville that killed two people.

A 2011 Nissan truck was traveling east, and a 2016 Mazda sedan was going west in the eastbound lane, according to Master Trooper James Miller. The sedan hit the truck head-on, which caused the truck to overturn, Miller says.

Both drivers were killed.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victims.

