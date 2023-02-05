SC Lottery
Charleston mayor honors retired educator on her 100th birthday

Mayor John Tecklenburg named Sunday Amelia M. Taylor Day in Charleston in her honor.
By Patrick Phillips and Ann McGill
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Holy City is honoring a retired teacher who celebrates a major milestone Sunday.

Amelia M. Taylor turns 100 years old on Sunday. She taught for 35 years before retiring from Jennie Moore Elementary School.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg declared Sunday Amelia M. Taylor Day in the city.

She was born Feb. 5, 1923.

