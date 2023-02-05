SC Lottery
Crews respond to Charleston Co. house fire

Crews responded to the 400th block of Commonwealth Rd, which is just outside Mount Pleasant city limits.(Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District is on the scene of a Saturday night house fire.

Crews responded to the 400th block of Commonwealth Rd, which is just outside Mount Pleasant city limits.

The district says all residents are out of the home. They also say firefighters are continuing with an interior fire attack.

The Mount Pleasant Fire Department also responded to the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

