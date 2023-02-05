Grayson Cole Wins PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Event in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. – In front of a boisterous crowd Saturday night in North Charleston, South Carolina, Grayson Cole (New Ringgold, Pennsylvania) remained red-hot. Delivering a 2-for-3 performance at the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour event inside North Charleston Coliseum, Cole clinched the Collision at The Coliseum victory.

Cole surged to an early event lead in Round 1, delivering the top score when he conquered Neon Street (Dustin Denning Bucking Bulls/Burnt Chimney Bucking Bulls) for 88.5 points.

With 15 riders converting in the opening round, the pressure was on in Round 2 with just 12 earning a berth to the championship round.

Not only did Cole log his second score in as many attempts, but he remained atop the leaderboard via his 85-point effort aboard Next Question (UTC/Sellers Bucking Bulls).

While Cole failed to convert in the championship round, upended by Keep ‘em Guessin (UTC/Sellers Bucking Bulls) in a quick 3.29 seconds, his opening-round scores were enough to earn him the event win.

The golden finish garnered Cole 122 Velocity Global points as he chases his first PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Championship at season’s end.

Second was Afonso Quintino (Sao Luis dos Montes Belos, Brazil), garnering 84.5 Velocity Global points.

Quintino first put points on the board in Round 1 when he tied for the sixth-best score compliments of his 85-point ride atop Sky Lights High Rise (Mike Miller Bucking Bulls).

The surging Brazilian then climbed the leaderboard when he split the Round 2 win, besting Big Kiwi (Nothin’ But Try Ranch/Kinser/McCall) for 87.5 points.

Quintino, however, was unable to complete his come-from-behind surge and overtake the event lead when he was tossed by Back Draft (CO Cattle Co./Bob Whisnant) in 3.58 seconds in the championship round.

Keith Hall (Blakely, Georgia) was third after going 2-for-3 at the PBR Collision at The Coliseum.

Hall rode Eight Ball (Mike Miller Bucking Bulls) for 84 points in Round 1 to advance to Championship Saturday tied for ninth on the event leaderboard.

The charismatic Georgian then split the Round 2 win when he reached the 8 on Picasso (5S Ranch) for 87.5 points.

Hall, however, was unable to conclude the event with a score, tossed by Boomerang (Rafter J Cattle/Oxford Bucking Bulls) in 2.73 seconds in the championship round.

For his efforts, Hall left North Charleston Coliseum having earned 67.5 Velocity Global points.

Fourth was Dakota Eagleburger (Fair Grove, Missouri), collecting 49.5 Velocity Global points.

Eagleburger’s outing at the PBR Collision at The Coliseum included an 86-point ride on Grey Goose (LH Cattle Co./Sho-Me Rodeo) in Round 1 and an 84.5-point score aboard Area 51 (LH Cattle Co./Sho-Me Rodeo) in Round 2.

Rounding out the Top 5 in fifth was Dustin Herman (Dudley Shoals, North Carolina).

Herman earned 40 Velocity Global points after he rode Uncle Gangster (Pick-It Hammers) for 84 points in Round 1 and Rock Solid’s Gucci Time (Rock Solid Bucking Bulls) for 84.5 points in Round 2.

In the bull pen, Boomerang bucked a cut above the rest, crowned the Bull of the Event. He was marked a tour stop-best 45 points in the championship round when he bucked off Hall.

The PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour next travels to Reading, Pennsylvania, and Palm Springs, California, on Feb. 10-11.

The PBR Boot Barn Reading Invitational at Santander Arena gets underway on Friday, Feb. 10, at 8 p.m. EST and concludes on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m. EST.

The PBR Palm Springs Duel in the Desert at Acrisure Arena begins on Friday, Feb. 10, at 8 p.m. PST and will come to a climactic conclusion on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m. PST.

PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour PBR Collision at The Coliseum North Charleston Coliseum – North Charleston, South Carolina Event Leaders (Round 1-Round 2-Round 3- Event Aggregate-Event Points)

1. Grayson Cole, 88.5-85-0-173.50-122 Points.

2. Afonso Quintino, 85-87.5-0-172.50-84.5 Points.

3. Keith Hall, 84-87.5-0-171.50-67.5 Points.

4. Dakota Eagleburger, 86-84.5-0-170.50-49.5 Points.

5. Dustin Herman, 84-84.5-0-168.50-40 Points.

6. Carlos Garcia, 85.5-82-0-167.50-37.5 Points.

7. Matt Allgood, 78-72-0-150.00-13 Points.

8. Guilherme Valleiras, 0-87.5-0-87.50-26 Points.

9. Chase Wimer, 87-0-0-87.00-21 Points.

(tie). Michael Lane, 0-87-0-87.00-19 Points.

11. Griffin Smeltzer, 86.5-0-0-86.50-18 Points.

12. Brandon Ballard, 0-86-0-86.00-15 Points.

13. Seth White, 85-0-0-85.00-13.5 Points.

14. Caden Bunch, 84.5-0-0-84.50-12 Points.

15. Eduardo de Oliveira, 83.5-0-0-83.50-8.33 Points.

(tie). Jake Goodson, 83.5-0-0-83.50-8.33 Points.

(tie). Mike Lee, 83.5-0-0-83.50-8.33 Points.

18. Brandon Chambers, 0-82-0-82.00-10.5 Points.

(tie). Bryan Titman, 82-0-0-82.00-8 Points.

20. Cody Teel, 0-81-0-81.00-9 Points.

Jake Morinec, 0-0-0-0.00

Hunter Ball, 0-0-0-0.00

Alex Jenks, 0-0-0-0.00

Bennie Shetler, 0-0-0-0.00

Kade Alberty, 0-0-0-0.00

Joao Paulo Fernandes, 0-0-0-0.00

Storm Howard, 0-0-0-0.00

Gage Gay, 0-0-0-0.00

Trace Brown, 0-0-0-0.00

Cody McCandless, 0-0-0-0.00

Quentin Vaught, 0-0-0-0.00

Austin Beaty, 0-0-0-0.00

Eder Barbosa, 0-0-0-0.00

Beau Caplinger, 0-0-0-0.00

Loyd Sisk, 0-0-0-0.00

Randy Whitener, 0-0-0-0.00

Cole Devlin, 0-0-0-0.00

Jeffrey Ramagos, 0-0-0-0.00

Jared Avina, 0-0-0-0.00

Devan Mealing, 0-0-0-0.00

