Gun violence survivors, victims’ families receive free self-care day

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - In honor of National Gun Violence Survivors Week, Lowcountry gun violence survivors and organizations gathered Saturday for the survivors to receive free beauty treatments.

Women who have lost loved ones to gun violence or are a victim themselves were treated to a self-care day to allow them to reflect and focus on themselves.

“Today actually gives people a face behind the gun violence,” Tisa Whack of We Are Their Voices, a Lowcountry advocacy group, said. “There are real people and families behind the scenes, that because the headlines are gone, or the trial is over, that doesn’t mean the pain and suffering have gone away. So you know, this is something we have to live with every day.”

A Summerville Salon called Teresa’s Creations gave the survivors free makeup, hair and nail treatments.

“So when they leave today, they’re going to leave with a bag of all kinds of beauty supplies and things that people have donated,” Melody Geddis McFadden of Survivor Smiles said. “And so that when they’re home, and they’re having a moment, they can reach in that bag and grab something and remember this day of joy, and help them get through that time, so that they can know, tomorrow, it’ll be okay.”

Outside of group events, the women share how they support each other on a daily basis, even on their darkest days.

“I’m not just dealing with my son’s murder, you know, you have everyday life as well, whether it’s work, whether it’s a relationship, yourself, you know, so when your child is murdered, life doesn’t stop,” Ayasha King, who lost her son to gun violence, said. “You do the best that you can. But it’s one of those things where you get depressed. Sometimes it may cause you to question your faith. Because we don’t always understand. But I will definitely say I think the biggest piece is having a support group.”

National Gun Violence Survivors Week is from Feb. 1 to the 7.

