Judge to decide this week on allowing financial crime evidence in Murdaugh trial

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge will likely rule this week whether jurors will hear testimony on nearly 100 other charges disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh faces.

Murdaugh is on trial in Walterboro for the June 7, 2021, killings of his wife, Maggie; and their youngest son, Paul. But he also faces scores of charges related to financial crimes investigators uncovered after the deadly shootings.

Last week, Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman ruled he would allow witnesses to testify on those charges, but only while the jury was not present in the courtroom. Newman said he would consider whether to allow them to testify a second time before the jury.

The accusations range from money laundering to stealing millions from clients and the family law firm and tax evasion. State agents said Murdaugh’s tax returns show he made nearly $14 million as a lawyer over nine years, but also stole nearly $7 million from his law firm at the same time.

Newman said he is inclined to allow the evidence of financial misdeeds because it can complete the story of why the crimes were committed with immediate context.

Prosecutors said the evidence is key to their case. They said Murdaugh killed his wife and son because Murdaugh was confronted earlier in the day about $782,000 in fees that should be in his law firm’s account but could not be found.

Murdaugh planned the killings to gain sympathy and buy time so he could find a way to cover up the missing money as he had numerous times before in the past decade or so, prosecutors said.

“He was burning through cash like crazy and he was out of options,” prosecutor Creighton Waters argued Thursday. “He constantly had to achieve more money to avoid the reckoning that was happening.”

Murdaugh’s lawyers said prosecutors are trying to smear Murdaugh with bad behavior not related to the killings to bolster their weak case.

The court has heard more than 100 hours of testimony from 25 witnesses, although not all of that occurred in front of a jury. If the judge allows the financial crimes testimony to be heard by jurors, it could extend the length of the trial from the original estimate of three weeks to twice that.

Murdaugh faces 30 years to life in prison if convicted of murder.

The trial is set to resume Monday morning at 9:30 a.m.

