Langley’s 19 lead UNC Greensboro past The Citadel 79-59

The Citadel Basketball
The Citadel Basketball(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 12:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Keyshaun Langley’s 19 points helped UNC Greensboro defeat The Citadel 79-59 on Saturday.

Langley added four steals for the Spartans (16-9, 10-2 Southern Conference). Keondre Kennedy added 18 points while going 6 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from distance, and 3 for 5 from the line, and he also had five rebounds. Joryam Saizonou was 4 of 4 shooting, including 3 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Bulldogs (9-16, 4-8) were led in scoring by David Maynard, who finished with 19 points. Austin Ash added 12 points and Elijah Morgan had 10 points.

UNC Greensboro took the lead with 9:32 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 38-29 at halftime, with Kennedy racking up 12 points. UNC Greensboro extended its lead to 53-33 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run. Langley scored a team-high 14 points in the second half.

