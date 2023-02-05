Low pressure to keep showers in the forecast today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A trough of low pressure will move along the coast through this afternoon. At the onset, a few sleet pellets are possible before transitioning to plain rain Sunday morning. The best chance of this will occur across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Scattered showers will persist through early this afternoon with mainly dry conditions by this evening. Highs will climb into the upper 50s to low 60s this afternoon. High pressure will build into the area Monday through Wednesday with highs eventually in the low to mid 70s by the middle of the week. A series of cold fronts will bring unsettled weather into the area Thursday through the first half of the weekend.

TODAY: Scattered Showers. PM Clearing. High 62, Low 42.

MONDAY: Sunny Sky. High 64, Low 43.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 69, Low 51.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 74, Low 57.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Possible. High 75, Low 60.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.