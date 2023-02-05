SC Lottery
Police respond to incident in Hanahan

Police responded to North Basilica Avenue.
By Dylan Leatherwood and Rey Llerena
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Hanahan Police Department is investigating an incident Saturday night in the Otranto neighborhood.

It is not yet clear what they are investigating, but witnesses say crime scene tape is up.

An officer on the scene says the police will be there for a while.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

