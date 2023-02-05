SC Lottery
Stingrays beat Railers behind Wall's spectacular performance

Tyler Wall turned back the first 28 shots he saw as the South Carolina Stingrays (25-10-4-1)...
Tyler Wall turned back the first 28 shots he saw as the South Carolina Stingrays (25-10-4-1) beat the Worcester Railers (22-19-3-0) by a final score of 3-1 on Saturday night at the DCU Center.(South Carolina Stingrays)
By SC Stingrays
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 12:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WORCESTER, MA – Tyler Wall turned back the first 28 shots he saw as the South Carolina Stingrays (25-10-4-1) beat the Worcester Railers (22-19-3-0) by a final score of 3-1 on Saturday night at the DCU Center.

The Stingrays sprung a 1-0 lead late in the opening stanza on Josh Wilkins’ 14th tally of the season. Wilkins received a pass and raced into the attacking zone, sending a wrist shot past Henrik Tikkanen for the advantage with 6:05 left in the first period.

Jackson Leppard doubled the lead on his fourth goal of the season and first marker since joining the Stingrays. Leppard slammed a rebound past Tikkanen following a save on Tarek Baker’s wraparound shot for the 2-0 lead at 6:28 into the middle frame.

Worcester pulled their netminder with just over three minutes left in regulation and Jonny Evans took advantage, netting his ninth goal of the year. Evans received a pass from Kevin O’Neil and skated into the zone before firing the puck into the back of the net for the 3-0 lead.

The Railers pulled Tikkanen again after heading to the power play with 2:08 remaining in the third period. Reece Newkirk netted the Railers’ lone goal of the night with 1:42 left in regulation as he collected the rebound and flung it past Wall for his 15th goal of the year.

The Stingrays complete a three-in-three weekend against the Worcester Railers tomorrow, February 5th, at the DCU Center. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m.

