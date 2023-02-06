1 killed in in Georgetown Co. auto-pedestrian collision

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in Georgetown County Sunday night.

Troopers say it happened around 10:45 p.m. Sunday night on Highmarket Street near Redick Road.

A pedestrian was traveling east on Highmarket Street when they were struck by a motorist traveling east on the same road.

No charges have been filed in this collision.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the deceased.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

