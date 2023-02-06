Berkeley County libraries team up with Kennedy Center for new drug dispose initiative

SC Lottery
Berkeley County residents now have a safe and environmentally friendly place to dispose of prescription drugs this month.
By Samantha Popovics
Feb. 6, 2023
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County residents now have a safe and environmentally friendly place to dispose of prescription drugs this month – with all 7 libraries participating and a mobile library.

The partnership between Berkeley County Library System and the Kennedy Center Prevention Department was made possible by awarded grants. The initiative was motivated by Berkeley County death statistics of opioid usage and prescription drugs – including accidental overdoses from 2019.

Officials said the purpose of this collaboration is to prevent the community from accidentally taking unused or expired drugs and creating an easier way to dispose safely of drugs.

The Berkeley County Library System says Deterra Pouches are the only scientifically proven drug disposal system that “permanently deactivates” patches, creams, films, and pills.

Executive Director of the Kennedy Center Wehme Hutto says disposing expired medications from your home reduces the chances of others accidentally or intentionally take them.

Berkeley County received a National Opioid Settlement last month for over $360,000.

