Coroner identifies 2 people killed in Berkeley Co. wrong-way crash

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an early Sunday morning crash near Summerville that killed two people.
By Dylan Leatherwood and Marissa Lute
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an early Sunday morning crash near Summerville that killed two people.

Deputy Chief Coroner Darnell Hartwell with Berkeley County says 26-year-old Sharmayna Smalls, of Moncks Corner, was the driver of one of the cars involved and died at the scene.

Timothy Parker, 20, of Harleyville, was the driver of the second car and died after being taken to the hospital.

The Highway Patrol says the crash happened on the eastbound side of I-26 near the 197-mile marker at 4:45 a.m.

A 2011 Nissan truck was traveling east, and a 2016 Mazda sedan was going west in the eastbound lane, according to Master Trooper James Miller. The sedan hit the truck head-on, which caused the truck to overturn, Miller says.

