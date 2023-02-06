SC Lottery
Coroner identifies man killed in Johns Island motorcycle crash

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist early Monday morning on Johns Island.
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified Zane Taylor, 26, as the man who was killed in the single motorcycle crash Monday morning.

Deputies responded to reports of a speeding motorcycle on Old Pond Road around 12:45 a.m., according to a spokesperson with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened at approximately 1:19 a.m. near 3357 Old Pond Road, according to O’Neal.

On arrival, deputies found bystanders performing CPR on Taylor.

EMS later pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators determined the motorcyclist was traveling east on Old Pond Road when he went off the road and hit a tree.

Deputies say the man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and that speed is believed to have been a factor in the accident.

