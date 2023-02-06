SC Lottery
Deputies investigating fatal motorcycle crash on Johns Island

By Bryce Jacquot
Feb. 6, 2023
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist early Monday morning on Johns Island.

Deputies responded to reports of a speeding motorcycle on Old Pond Road around 12:45 a.m., according to a spokesperson with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office,

Shortly after, a caller reported a crash involving a motorcycle on Old Pond road near Joyner Road. On arrival, deputies found bystanders performing CPR on the motorcyclist.

EMS later pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Investigators determined the motorcyclist was traveling east on Old Pond Road when he went off the road and hit a tree.

Deputies say the man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and that speed is believed to have been a factor in the accident.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

