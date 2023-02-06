Deputies investigating shooting near Ladson

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a passenger in a vehicle was shot in the hand Sunday near Ladson.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded around 5:45 p.m. after an adult male showed up at Summerville Medical Center with a gunshot wound, according to a spokesperson with the Sheriff’s Office.

The victim said he had been a passenger in a vehicle on Highway 78 around 4 p.m. near the Ladson Road intersection when he heard a noise and felt the injury to his hand.

The driver then drove the victim to the hospital.

Deputies say the circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown. Neither the driver nor the victim reported any altercations beforehand.

Authorities say they do not have a suspect description.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200, or they can submit tips anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 843-554-1111.

