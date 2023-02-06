CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information from the public about a missing teenager.

Sariyanah Garrett, 16, was last seen February 1 at her home on South Santee Road near McClellanville.

Garrett was last seen wearing a gray short-sleeve shirt and gray shorts.

Deputies say she is a habitual runaway and is known to frequent the Conway area of South Carolina.

Detectives say they have information indicating that she might be in the Racepath Avenue area of Conway.

No foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information on Garrett’s whereabouts are asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700.

Detectives seeking information regarding missing teen (Taylor Miller | Charleston County Sheriff's Office)

