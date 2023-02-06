SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Detectives seeking information regarding missing teen

Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information from the public...
Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information from the public about a missing teenager.(Charleston County Sheriff's Office)
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information from the public about a missing teenager.

Sariyanah Garrett, 16, was last seen February 1 at her home on South Santee Road near McClellanville.

Garrett was last seen wearing a gray short-sleeve shirt and gray shorts.

Deputies say she is a habitual runaway and is known to frequent the Conway area of South Carolina.

Detectives say they have information indicating that she might be in the Racepath Avenue area of Conway.

No foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information on Garrett’s whereabouts are asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700.

Detectives seeking information regarding missing teen
Detectives seeking information regarding missing teen(Taylor Miller | Charleston County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on the eastbound side of I-26 near the 197-mile marker at 4:45 a.m.
2 killed in Berkeley Co. wrong-way crash
Deputies responded to Bar 52 on Saturday, Jan 28, just before 1 a.m.
Report: Fight led to deadly Moncks Corner bar shooting
Police responded to North Basilica Avenue.
Police respond to incident in Hanahan
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school
An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from a pond in Summerville Sunday.
Police pull body from pond in Summerville

Latest News

VIDEO: 2 displaced by Charleston Co. house fire
VIDEO: 2 displaced by Charleston Co. house fire
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 2 killed in Berkeley Co. wrong-way crash
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lowcountry activists gather to address police brutality
Average gas prices in South Carolina fell by 9.7 cents per gallon in the last week, with a...
SC gas prices see decrease, national average falls as well