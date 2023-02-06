SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

James Island Connector reopens after 3 car crash

The three-car crash closed all lanes heading into James Island earlier in the night.
The three-car crash closed all lanes heading into James Island earlier in the night.(AP)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say the James Island Connector is back open to traffic after a Sunday night crash.

The three-car crash closed all lanes heading into James Island earlier in the night.

All lanes are now open, police say.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Federal Aviation Administration temporarily paused departures from three airports along the...
Charleston flights to resume after U.S. downs Chinese balloon
Deputies responded to Bar 52 on Saturday, Jan 28, just before 1 a.m.
Report: Fight led to deadly Moncks Corner bar shooting
Police responded to North Basilica Avenue.
Police respond to incident in Hanahan
It happened on the eastbound side of I-26 near the 197-mile marker at 4:45 a.m.
2 killed in Berkeley Co. wrong-way crash
Michael “Tony” Satterfield, son of Gloria Satterfield, answers questions by prosecutor...
Maid’s son tells judge Alex Murdaugh took $4M for her death

Latest News

The crash happened at the Leeds Avenue exit and is blocking all westbound lanes.
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes right lane on I-526W near Leeds Ave. exit
It happened on the eastbound side of I-26 near the 197-mile marker at 4:45 a.m.
2 killed in Berkeley Co. wrong-way crash
The city of Charleston is paying tribute to retired educator Amelia M. Taylor on Sunday in...
Charleston mayor honors retired educator on her 100th birthday
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston mayor honors retired Charleston teacher on her 100th birthday