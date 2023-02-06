James Island Connector reopens after 3 car crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say the James Island Connector is back open to traffic after a Sunday night crash.

The three-car crash closed all lanes heading into James Island earlier in the night.

All lanes are now open, police say.

Officers are investigating a three-vehicle collision on the James Island Connector. All lanes are currently blocked heading into James Island. Use an alternative route until officers clear the scene. #chsnews #chstrfc pic.twitter.com/4ggj0vlkh3 — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) February 6, 2023

