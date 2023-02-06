SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

FIRST ALERT: Crash closes right lane on I-526W near Leeds Ave. exit

The crash happened at the Leeds Avenue exit and is blocking all westbound lanes.
The crash happened at the Leeds Avenue exit and is blocking all westbound lanes.(Live 5/File)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 9:08 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a crash that is impacting traffic on I-526.

The crash happened at the Leeds Avenue exit.

Early, troopers reported that all lanes on the interstate were blocked. Now, they say just the right lane is closed.

Troopers have not said what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Federal Aviation Administration temporarily paused departures from three airports along the...
Charleston flights to resume after U.S. downs Chinese balloon
Deputies responded to Bar 52 on Saturday, Jan 28, just before 1 a.m.
Report: Fight led to deadly Moncks Corner bar shooting
Police responded to North Basilica Avenue.
Police respond to incident in Hanahan
It happened on the eastbound side of I-26 near the 197-mile marker at 4:45 a.m.
2 killed in Berkeley Co. wrong-way crash
Michael “Tony” Satterfield, son of Gloria Satterfield, answers questions by prosecutor...
Maid’s son tells judge Alex Murdaugh took $4M for her death

Latest News

The crash happened at the James Island Connector. Police say one lane has been reopened for...
FIRST ALERT: 3-car crash blocks James Island Connector lanes
It happened on the eastbound side of I-26 near the 197-mile marker at 4:45 a.m.
2 killed in Berkeley Co. wrong-way crash
The city of Charleston is paying tribute to retired educator Amelia M. Taylor on Sunday in...
Charleston mayor honors retired educator on her 100th birthday
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston mayor honors retired Charleston teacher on her 100th birthday