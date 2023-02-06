SC Lottery
Georgetown authorities searching for armed robbery suspects

The robbery happened at 10:30 p.m. on 9006 Pleasant Hill Dr.
The robbery happened at 10:30 p.m. on 9006 Pleasant Hill Dr.(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:16 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies are investigating a Sunday night armed robbery at a Dollar General.

The robbery happened at 10:30 p.m. on 9006 Pleasant Hill Dr.

Investigators say security cameras at the Dollar General captured photos of two masked suspects, one armed with a shotgun and the other with a handgun.

They fled the scene in a black pickup truck traveling toward Countyline Road, according to deputies. The truck had no license tag.

Anyone with information about this incident or suspects should call 843-546-5102.

