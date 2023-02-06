Location of planned homeless shelter in Dorchester Co. raises concerns

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Neighbors are expressing their concerns regarding the location for a planned multimillion dollar homeless shelter in Dorchester County.

A 3.5-acre piece of land off Miles Jamison and Beverly roads is where Dorchester County Community Outreach wants to put a new homeless shelter for both men and women. However, locals have concerns about the location being so close to several neighborhoods and schools.

“It gets back to not the right location,” Bellwood Property Owners Association President Laura Vanderford said. “I don’t think they’ve looked at it comprehensively, and I think they’re making a quick fix. I don’t think it’s a right fix for the reasons that I mentioned earlier.”

Outreach Executive Director Ginny Vicini said they’re investing about $3 million to build the facility. Right now, they provide two single-sex shelters on Central Ave. She said they lease the men’s shelter and need a new long-term location.

The outreach program helps those suffering from homelessness find jobs and help move them into permanent housing.

“People are vetted before they come in,” Vicini said. “We do background checks. It’s a very strict program. You have to work full time. We have curfews. Visitors aren’t allowed.”

The organization said they’re looking to house 16 men and 16 women in the new facility and build a support center for their staff.

Neighbors have raised concerns about public safety, access to public transportation and jobs and potential issues with traffic.

“You think about major schools, bus stops. We’ve got a major park going up across the street. It’s in a residential community, so that’s our big concern,” Vanderford said.

Public documents show Summerville Police have been called dozens of times for both Central Ave facilities since they started in 2015 for suspicious activity, drugs and mental health issues.

However, Dorchester County Councilman David Chinnis said the outreach is well within their right to build there.

“I have some of the concerns that they have as far as people getting in and out, access to the shelter, public transportation, close to jobs,” Chinnis said. “It’s certainly a concern of mine, but in the end, it’s a legal use of the property.”

Based on feedback from the community, Outreach officials said they have put on hold plans to build a new warming and cooling shelter.

They hope to open their new men’s shelter by the end of this year.

“If that location is not the right location for it, we will continue to work to figure out where it needs to be,” Vicini said.

“I’d like to hear what they have to say,” Vanderford said. “I think, not just me personally, but I think the entire community would like to hear what the options are, and we would like to see things in writing.”

After the men’s shelter is built, the outreach said they want to build the women’s shelter and a support center. They hope those two buildings can be constructed in the next two years.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.