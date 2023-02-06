Lowcountry activists gather to address police brutality

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Community members and organizations gathered Sunday evening to hold a vigil to remember the life of Tyre Nichols, who died after fatal encounters with law enforcement.

Nichols was pulled over for reckless driving on Jan. 7. Five Memphis police officers then beat him and inflicted serious injuries that led to his death three days later.

At Wayln Park In North Charleston, dozens of community members addressed issues they see with law enforcement in America and what they think could have been done to prevent the death of Tyre Nichols.

“And it’s not when they say ‘oh, it’s a crime white crime or black crime;’ no, it’s a blue crime, the boys in blue who have taken authority upon themselves in a manner that is devastating to the community,” Dommimechia Singleton, a community activist, says.

The vigil was organized by Stand as One to bring people of all ages together for open conversations and encourage change across the nation.

“Gathering like this, this is heartfelt because it’s showing that we can police ourselves as well,” Singleton says. “That’s what we need to start doing and not putting it all on the police department because how I look at the police department as being their job is to incarcerate to report two crimes and a cost to read individually. That’s the police tactics.”

Members of multiple gun violence organizations, including Stand As One, joined in on Sunday as they push for change while encouraging peaceful actions.

“We want to show that if something happens to you, we’re going to stand together we’re going to honor you, and we’re not going to forget your name, and we’re going to be peaceful,” Stand As One Vice President Rob Robinson Jr. “We’re going to promote the unity, and there’s people of all creeds, backgrounds, colors professions out here, and it doesn’t matter.”

