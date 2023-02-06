N. Charleston man arrested in connection to 2020 Dorchester Co. murder

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to a deadly 2020 shooting.

Gerard Antonio Felder-Davis, 24, was taken into custody by the FBI in northern California, near Sacramento, on Friday, according to an incident report.

Dorchester County Sheriff’s Lt. Rick Carson says 33-year-old Melvin Smalls III was killed in the shooting on Archdale Boulevard in July 2020.

Carson says the investigation led to the arrest of a second suspect in November. Sahib Rose, 43, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana. He was not charged in connection to the death.

Carson says detectives are continuing to investigate, and it is currently unknown if there will be more charges.

Felder-Davis was denied bond at a hearing over the weekend.

