SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

N. Charleston man arrested in connection to 2020 Dorchester Co. murder

Gerard Antonio Felder-Davis, 24, of North Charleston was returned from northern California on...
Gerard Antonio Felder-Davis, 24, of North Charleston was returned from northern California on Friday to the Dorchester County Detention Center.(Dorchester County Detention Center)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to a deadly 2020 shooting.

Gerard Antonio Felder-Davis, 24, was taken into custody by the FBI in northern California, near Sacramento, on Friday, according to an incident report.

Dorchester County Sheriff’s Lt. Rick Carson says 33-year-old Melvin Smalls III was killed in the shooting on Archdale Boulevard in July 2020.

Carson says the investigation led to the arrest of a second suspect in November. Sahib Rose, 43, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana. He was not charged in connection to the death.

Carson says detectives are continuing to investigate, and it is currently unknown if there will be more charges.

Felder-Davis was denied bond at a hearing over the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on the eastbound side of I-26 near the 197-mile marker at 4:45 a.m.
2 killed in Berkeley Co. wrong-way crash
Deputies responded to Bar 52 on Saturday, Jan 28, just before 1 a.m.
Report: Fight led to deadly Moncks Corner bar shooting
An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from a pond in Summerville Sunday.
Police pull body from pond in Summerville
Alex Murdaugh, center, speaks with attorney Dick Harpootlian during Murdaugh's double murder...
Day 11: Judge allows admission of financial evidence in Murdaugh murder trial
Police responded to North Basilica Avenue.
Police respond to incident in Hanahan

Latest News

VIDEO: 2 displaced by Charleston Co. house fire
VIDEO: 2 displaced by Charleston Co. house fire
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 2 killed in Berkeley Co. wrong-way crash
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lowcountry activists gather to address police brutality
It happened on the eastbound side of I-26 near the 197-mile marker at 4:45 a.m.
Coroner identifies 2 people killed in Berkeley Co. wrong-way crash
Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a crash that killed a...
Coroner identifies man killed in Johns Island motorcycle crash