Open Applications for Senior Tax Work-Off Program in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County is offering a way for seniors to trade their time in exchange for their county property tax.

Officials said they want to spread the word about their Senior Citizen Tax Work-Off Program before applications close at the end of the month.

The program allows anyone over the age of 60 who owns property in Dorchester County to work part-time for the county to help pay for their property tax bill.

Daniel Prentice, the Deputy County Administrator for Dorchester County said there are positions available in a variety of different departments, including indoor and outdoor positions in Parks and Recreation.

He said after choosing a department, seniors work part-time at $7.25 per hour, and then receive a check to go toward their property tax bill.

Prentice said this program greatly benefits the county as well..

“Especially in this market where labor is tight and it’s hard-to-find skilled workers, we can bring people in and they can help us out with things that we wouldn’t be able to assign our full-time staff members to,” Prentice said.

James Zareski is part of the program and works as a Park Attendant at Ashley River Park.

He said although the extra money is always nice, he enjoys the program because he can interact with different people and stay busy.

“I’ve found it to be very interesting. And even doing menial jobs like filing, it’s just nice to be able to talk to other people,” Zareski said.

Applications are available online here or can be picked up at Dorchester County’s Financial Services Division, or Human Services Building.

They must be sent to Karen Taylor, Dorchester County Business Services, Financial Services Division by February 23.

Residents must include a copy of their Property Tax Bill and Driver’s License or other photo identification as proof of residency.

Taylor can be reached by the following ways:

Mail: 201 Johnston Street, St. George, SC 29477

Email: KTaylor@DorchesterCountySC.gov

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.