Police pull body from pond in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from a pond in Summerville Sunday.

Officers with the Summerville Police Department responded to Wynfield Forest at approximately 12:15 p.m. in reference to a report of a body in a retention pond, according to a press release.

Officers located the individual in the pond and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The release states that a preliminary investigation showed no signs of trauma to the body. An autopsy has been scheduled for further investigation

The Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the deceased.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

