SC gas prices see decrease, national average falls as well

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Average gas prices in South Carolina fell by 9.7 cents per gallon in the last week, with a state average of $3.14 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 3,028 stations in South Carolina.

The cheapest station in South Carolina was priced at $2.76 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.76, a difference of $1.00 per gallon.

Prices in the Palmetto State are 13.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and now stand 1.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

As of Monday morning, the cheapest gas in the Lowcountry was being sold at a BP station in Summerville at $2.85 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.4 cents per gallon in the last week, sitting at an average of $3.44 per gallon Monday.

The national average is up 17.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and is 1.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The national average price of diesel fell 5.2 cents in the last week and is at $4.60 per gallon.

“For the first time in 2023, the national average price of gasoline has seen a weekly decline, primarily thanks to a sharp and sudden drop in the price of oil,” GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said. “While the decline in both gasoline and diesel prices is terrific, it’s not unusual to see prices falling in February, which tends to be the month with some of the lowest gasoline prices of the year thanks to seasonally weak demand. For diesel, we’re likely to see more declines, and potentially much more significant in the weeks ahead as imports of distillate have accelerated, leading to a sell off. And, with warmer weather ahead, demand may struggle as well. However, especially for gasoline, high levels of coming maintenance and the eventual transition to summer gasoline could lead today’s declines to reverse down the road. For now, motorists should enjoy the decline, but be wary as we’re likely to eventually see increases again down the road.”

